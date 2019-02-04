Gladys Knight Killed it! Whether or not you thought the Super Bowl and all the commercials were boring (including the halftime show!) You cannot deny the fact that Gladys Knight killed it with her rendition of the National Anthem! We LOVED it! #GladysKnight#jenandbill#Superbowl53 SHARE RELATED CONTENT Young And The Restless Actor Kristoff St. John Found Dead Was This The Best Super Bowl Commercial? Bubbles The Chimp Was Abused? I Don’t Believe This Story For One Minute! Ooo, Ooo, Ooooo Honey! You’re The One That I Want! Danny Talks About Sandy’s Health April The Giraffe Picks Superbowl Winner “Fuller House” Has Been Renewed