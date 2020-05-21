Gloria Estefan & Camila Cabello salute Miami-Dade County's Class of 2020

ABC/Ida Mae Astute

ABC/Ida Mae AstuteBy ANDREA DRESDALE, ABC News

While this year's Class of 2020 have been cheated out of a "regular" graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they've also had the pleasure of having some of the world's biggest celebrities congratulate them on a job well done, from Oprah Winfrey to Barack Obama.

Now, students of Florida's Miami-Dade County public schools are getting the celebrity treatment, with a video made especially for them by celebrities who either love Miami, are from Miami, live in Miami or are identified with the city. Camila Cabello and Gloria Estefan are just two stars who participated in the video, which you can see on the Instagram feed of Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

"You guys are living a moment in history that has never happened. And this is historic -- it's momentous. So congratulations to all of you," says Gloria. "Although you may not get the graduation of your dreams, we are proud to have you go out into the world with all the effort that you have put in to your education and to change the world for the better...We love you and are very proud of you!"

Camila -- who according to the Miami Herald been quarantining in Coral Gables, FL, right near Miami -- chimes in, "Congratulations, Class of 2020! Wow. You made it! I wish you a life of many adventures, happiness, health and success -- in whatever way that word means to you -- and may the rest of your adventures begin...wooh! Celebrate!"

Camila's boyfriend and quarantine buddy, Shawn Mendes, didn't appear in the clip, perhaps because he's from Canada.

Other stars in the video include Will Smith, NBA stars Alonzo Mourning, Udonis Haslem and Dwyane Wade, "Despacito" singer Luis Fonsi, jazz singer Nicole Henry, and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg.

