Gloria Estefan Gets Immortalized With A Barbie Doll

Gloria Estefan turned 65 yesterday and for her birthday she’s getting a Barbie doll. Mattel has introduced the Gloria Estefan Barbie Doll dressed in an outfit based on the one she wore in her 1989 video for “Get On Your Feet.” She wears a black jacket, with gold details and lace sleeves, a leopard belt, gold waist chain and thigh high boots. Estefan says the Barbie says the look stays true to her multicultural roots with Spanish touches inspired by her grandfather and Moroccan touches honoring her husband’s family. You can buy the Barbie at Target, Amazon, Walmart and Mattel-Creations-cot-com.