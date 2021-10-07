Gloria Estefan, Johnny Mathis & others duet with the late Nat “King” Cole on new holiday album

Capitol Records/King Cole Partners, LLC

Back in 1991, Natalie Cole released “Unforgettable,” a Grammy-winning “virtual” duet with her father, the late, legendary Nat “King” Cole. Now, some other other famous singers are getting the chance to posthumously duet with the late crooner.

Gloria Estefan and Johnny Mathis are among the guests on A Sentimental Christmas with Nat “King” Cole and Friends: Cole Classics Reimagined, a collection of Cole’s holiday recordings featuring restored vocals and new arrangements that’s due out due October 29.

The album was co-produced, mixed and mastered by the same guy who mixed the “Unforgettable” duet, and the recordings are mostly sourced from Cole’s 1963 LP The Christmas Song, plus other material from his catalog.

The album, features Gloria singing with Nat “King” Cole on “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square,” and Mathis lends his voice to a duet of “Deck the Halls/Joy to the World.”

The album also features John Legend adding his vocals to Cole’s signature holiday classic, “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire),” and Broadway star and actress Kristin Chenoweth singing “The Very Thought of You” with Cole.

The Legend duet of “The Christmas Song” — Cole’s original recording of which is marking its 75th anniversary this year — is the first single; it’s available now on all digital streaming platforms.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.