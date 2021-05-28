Gloria Estefan saluting 25th anniversary of ‘The Birdcage’ with drag-themed Miami event

Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Gloria Estefan’s hit “Conga” is featured in the hit 1996 film The Birdcage, and now she and her husband Emilio are saluting the film’s 25th anniversary by hosting a special drag-themed event at their hotel in Miami’s South Beach, where the film is set.

The film starred the late Robin Williams as a gay man who runs a Miami drag club, and is in a 20-year relationship with the club’s star, played by Nathan Lane. But when Williams’ son gets engaged, he pretends to be straight so as not to freak out his son’s conservative future in-laws.

To pay tribute to the beloved comedy, People reports that Gloria and Emilio are hosting “Dinner In Drag” at their hotel, The Cardozo, starting June 1 and running through the end of the year. The event will feature musical performances, dance routines, comedy, a drag queen DJ and bartender, and a three course meal, followed by a screening of The Birdcage.

“We love The Birdcage,” Gloria tells People. “It is a hilarious portrayal of South Beach in the 1990s when that part of Miami was very much known for clubs and bars like we see in the film. Emilio and I feel a great sense of pride when we see our hometown showcased like this, and we wanted to pay tribute to the movie in our hotel.”

“We love that people can come into Cardozo and have this experience inspired by a movie that is so entertaining and that our family enjoys so much,” she adds.

As for launching the event in June, the start of Pride Month, she says, “I do think it’s great that we can celebrate a community of individuals during a specific month as we continue working toward real equality and acceptance.”

