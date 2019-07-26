Gloria Estefan shares secrets to her long-lasting marriage to Emilio Estefan

ABC/Lou RoccoGloria Estefan is revealing the secrets to her 40-year marriage to Emilio Estefan.

At the opening of Moulin Rouge! on Broadway Thursday night, the singer told People that the two “rarely argue.”

“We love and respect each other,” she said. “We’re different, but we balance each other. And we have the same priorities, the same values. We rarely argue about business or music, so it’s been a good thing.”

Emilio jokingly added, “You say yes to your wife. Everything she tells you, say yes. That’s the whole secret.”

“That’s not true!” Gloria said back. “That’s a lie!”

She admitted Emilio makes her laugh every day of her life. “He makes me happy and we make each other happy," she said.

The couple recently finished the U.S. tour of their musical, On Your Feet!, inspired by Gloria’s music with Miami Sound Machine. The show is now playing on London’s West End.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.