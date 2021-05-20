Gloria Estefan, Sheryl Crow among stars who will appear on Broadway Barks this Sunday

Courtesy of Broadway Barks

Spending Sunday night with some of your favorite singers and some adorable, adoptable pets? Priceless.

Gloria Estefan and Sheryl Crow are among the many entertainers who will be participating in this year’s annual Broadway Barks fundraiser, streaming Sunday night on YouTube at 7 p.m. The event, hosted by co-founder and Broadway legend Bernadette Peters, will raise awareness of pet adoption by highlighting adoptable animals from shelters across America.

Broadway Barks was founded by Peters and the late Mary Tyler Moore in 1988. Over 85% of the animals featured at the event have ended up being adopted, while hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised for shelters and rescue groups.

Other stars taking part in Broadway Barks 23 Across America include Josh Groban, Harry Connick Jr., Glenn Close, Christine Baranski, Alec Baldwin, Hugh Jackman, Carol Burnett, Mandy Patinkin, David Hyde Pierce, Ted Danson and Whoopi Goldberg.

The Broadway Barks livestream will be presented in partnership with Broadway.com and will broadcast free of charge on YouTube and Broadway.com’s website and Facebook pages.

