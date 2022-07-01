Gloria Gaynor among stars performing on 2022 ‘A Capitol Fourth’ special Monday

Courtesy of Capitol Concerts

Disco legend Gloria Gaynor is one of the many artists confirmed to perform on the 2022 edition of PBS’ annual A Capitol Fourth television special, which airs Monday, July 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

Airing live from Washington, D.C., the 42nd annual edition of A Capitol Fourth will be hosted by country star Mickey Guyton and will feature an all-genre performance lineup that includes Gaynor, Cynthi Errivo, Jake Owen, Darren Criss, Yolanda Adams, Andy Grammer, Keb’ Mo’, Rachel Platten and the National Symphony Orchestra.

The program also will feature a 65th anniversary celebration of the Broadway musical West Side Story led by Tony Award-winning legend Chita Rivera, tributes to U.S. military personnel and a commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial.

Capping off the event will be a massive fireworks display. In addition to airing on PBS, the A Capitol Fourth special will be viewable on PBS.org and at the network’s official YouTube channel.

