Gloria Gaynor to perform at the Tribeca Film Festival

Gloria Gaynor is headed to this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. The singer will perform at the festival, following the world premiere of the documentary about her life, Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive.
The film, directed by Betsy Schecter, follows the singer’s battles with ageism and financial ruin while on her comeback journey with a new gospel album. Gaynor shares on Twitter, “It follows my life, career, challenges & triumphs. I can’t wait to share it with you!”
The 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, which will feature 109 films from 127 filmmakers across 36 countries, is happening June 7 to June 18 in New York City. More information can be found at tribecafilm.com.
