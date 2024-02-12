Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’ Film To Hit Theaters On Galentine’s Day

Gloria Gaynor’s special film is headed to theaters on February 13th.

I Will Survive will be shown in specific locations for one day only, Galentine’s Day.

The film tells the story of the disco legend who has been inspiring millions for five decades with her song “I Will Survive.”

The film is about the power of faith and a woman’s magnificent second act.

What is the last biopic that you watched, and how was it?