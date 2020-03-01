Gloria Pritchett Has A New Job!

Sofia Vergara is moving on from Modern Family to America’s Got Talent.

In an Instagram post featuring the famous AGT X’s, Vergara wrote, “I’m so happy to join my new family on AGT. This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I’m extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show.”

She continued saying, “I can’t wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys.”

Heidi Klum will also return as a judge this season. These changes come in the wake of Gabrielle Union’s exit where she accused the show of having a toxic culture.

Where do you think Vergara’s career goes from here?