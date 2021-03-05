Glory Day: Bill to make Bruce Springsteen's birthday a New Jersey state "holiday" moves forward

Credit: Danny Clinch

Bruce Springsteen may soon have his own official “holiday” in his home state of New Jersey. NJ Advance Media reports that a state senate committee voted unanimously Thursday on a bill that would designate September 23 — the rock legend’s birthday — as “Bruce Springsteen Day.”

The proposal was introduced in early 2020 by Democratic assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle, who says that seeing a performance of the Springsteen on Broadway stage show helped inspire her to push for the legislation.

“It highlighted his work as a passionate storyteller of the American Dream,” she explained in a January 2020 interview with NJ Advance Media. “Every song tells a story of the struggles and dreams of the people of New Jersey.”

The resolution highlights a variety of Springsteen’s career achievements, including winning an Academy Award for the song “Streets of Philadelphia,” being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the New Jersey Hall of Fame, selling 120 million albums worldwide, winning 20 Grammys and his acclaimed Broadway residency. It also acknowledges his work as a philanthropist.

To go into effect, the bill would have to be passed by both houses of the New Jersey legislature and then signed by the governor.

One of the members of Springsteen’s E Street Band, late sax player Clarence Clemons, was honored with his own day in 2013, two years after his passing. Then-Governor Chris Christie, a huge Springsteen fan, signed a resolution making January 11 Clarence Clemons Day in New Jersey.

In other news, Springsteen has released a music video for “I’ll See You in My Dreams,” a track from his latest album, 2020’s Letter to You. The clip is dedicated to Michael Gudinski, a beloved Australian music promoter and label owner who died suddenly at age 68 this week.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.