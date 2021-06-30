GN’R keyboardist Dizzy Reed’s side cover band Hookers & Blow releasing debut album in July

Golden Robot Records

Hookers & Blow, the cover band led by longtime Guns N’ Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, has revealed official release details for its long-awaited self-titled debut studio album.

The 12-track collection, which can be pre-ordered now, will be released digitally on July 23, while CD and limited-edition vinyl LP versions of the album will arrive on August 13.

As previously reported, Hookers & Blow features renditions of such classic rock tunes as The Rolling Stones‘ “Under My Thumb” and “Rocks Off,” Led Zeppelin‘s “Trampled Underfoot” and “No Quarter,” David Bowie‘s “Ziggy Stardust,” Eddie Money‘s “Shakin’,” Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers‘ “American Girl” and Elton John‘s “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting.”

Late Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali is featured on both Led Zeppelin songs, while sibling rockers The Okai Sisters lend their talents to a version of Blue Oyster Cult‘s “Godzilla.”

“This record is really special on many levels, for us — as well as many of our long-time fans and friends,” says Grossi.” “In many ways, it solidifies that we actually exist as a viable entity with an official and accurate documentation of the past 17 years. This isn’t just a collection of recorded covers, it’s a labor of love that we are truly proud of.”

Adds Reed, “There it is. Take it…We made the rock and you all brought the drinks to a thirsty band. This record is for the joy of rock ‘n’ roll music we all share and for the hope of more rock to come. And more drinks, I’m parched.”

Here’s the full Hookers & Blow track list:

“Rocks Off” (The Rolling Stones)

“Shakin'” (Eddie Money)

“Trampled Underfoot” (Led Zeppelin) — featuring Frankie Banali

“Ziggy Stardust” (David Bowie)

“The Winner Loses” (Body Count)

“Time Of The Season” (The Zombies)

“American Girl” (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers)

“Godzilla” (Blue Oyster Cult) — featuring The Okai Sisters

“You Gotta Fight for Your Right (to Party)” (The Beastie Boys)

“Under My Thumb” (The Rolling Stones)

“No Quarter” (Led Zeppelin) — featuring Frankie Banali

“Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” (Elton John)

