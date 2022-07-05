GN’R postpones Scotland show due to “illness and medical advice”; Carrie Underwood joins band in London

David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns

Guns N’ Roses‘ current trip to the U.K. is going through some ups and downs.

Starting with the downs, the “Welcome to the Jungle” rockers have announced that their show in Glasgow, Scotland, scheduled for Monday, is being postponed due to “illness and medical advice.”

“We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update,” GN’R writes in a statement. “We appreciate your understanding and patience.”

As for the ups, GN’R played two concerts at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Friday and Saturday, which each featured a surprise appearance by Carrie Underwood. The country star joined Axl Rose and company for renditions of the Guns classics “Paradise City” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”

You may recall that Axl previously guested during Underwood’s performance at the Stagecoach festival in May, during which they also performed those hits together.

In an Instagram post following the London collaboration, Underwood wrote, “I am but a fan who somehow managed to find her way on stage to have a moment of magic with her heroes! How did I get so lucky?”

