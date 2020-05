Prince fans can add some purple flavor to their weekend. I’m ready!

The Prince and the Revolution Concert Film will stream this weekend for free on YouTube!!!!!!!!!

The film will capture the royal one during his 1985 Purple Rain Tour.

Fans can go back in time beginning Thursday, May 14th at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Prince’s YouTube channel for 72 hours.

What favorite songs are you looking forward to seeing them perform? For me – “Baby, I’m A Star”!!

More details here!