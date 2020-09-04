Go-Go's bassist, ex-Billy Joel drummer among stars taking part in free Rock Camp virtual "Masterclass" party

Courtesy of Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp

For the past several months, Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp has been hosting special virtual Zoom “Masterclass” events featuring various well-known musicians sharing their musical knowledge and experiences with fans for a set price.

Now, as a special Labor Day treat this Monday, September 7, Rock Camp is presenting a free live “Open House Party” via Zoom that will allow attendees to interact with many of the artists that have hosted or will host Masterclasses.

Among the rockers who will participate in the event are Go-Go’s bassist Kathy Valentine, ex-Billy Joel drummer Liberty DeVitto, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers drummer Steve Ferrone, Whitesnake drummer Tommy Aldridge, Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens, Mountain‘s Leslie West and many others.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp Labor Day Open House Party begins at 12 p.m. ET. All you have to do to attend is sign up for a free ticket at RockCamp.com/masterclass, and you’ll be sent a Zoom link to the event one hour in advance.

Organizers also are encouraging fans to download a mobile-device app called Kahoot that will allow them to play along with the Rock Camp’s rock ‘n’ roll trivia game and offer them a chance to win autographed memorabilia.

To check out a full list of upcoming Masterclass events, visit RockCamp.com.

By Matt Friedlander

