A new documentary on the groundbreaking female band The Go-Go’s will premiere next month. The doc traces the rise and fall of the first all-woman rock band to top the charts writing their own songs and playing their own instruments. The newly released trailer includes archival footage and interviews with all five band members. The Go-Go’s will premiere August 1st on Showtime. Do the Go-Go’s get enough credit as groundbreaking female rockers? What other bands deserve the ‘rockumentary’ treatment?