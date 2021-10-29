Go-Go’s drummer Gina Schock happy the whole band will attend, perform at Rock Hall Induction Ceremony

Courtesy of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Go-Go’s are among the artists being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday in Cleveland, and drummer Gina Schock says she’s excited that the whole band will be taking part in the ceremony.

Schock tells ABC Audio that at one point, singer Belinda Carlisle wasn’t sure if she was going to make the event because of a scheduling conflict, which really upset Gina.

“When I heard she might not be able to make it, I was like, ‘You’re f***ing kidding me!'” Schock recalls. “[T]hen I just thought, ‘I’m gonna let it go. It’s gonna work out the way it’s supposed to.’ Belinda was freaked out, you know. Called me up in tears…[But] it all worked out…[A]ll five of us are gonna be on that stage playing Go-Go’s songs.”

Schock says the band will be performing three songs at the ceremony.

Drew Barrymore will be inducting The Go-Go’s at the event, and while Gina notes that the actress wasn’t necessarily the band’s choice to do the honors, she’s happy about it.

“[I]t couldn’t be better, because [Drew] is a real fan, and has been forever,” Schock says.

Meanwhile, Gina shared how she felt about some of the other artists being inducted alongside her group.

“I’m a huge fan of the Foo Fighters…What can I say? I love them,” she declares. “And Tina Turner, she’s an icon…[And] I was a Todd Rundgren fan for years…[H]e’s iconic in the business as a producer, songwriter, musician.”

As previously reported, this year’s other inductees include Carole King and Jay-Z in the main Performers category; Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron for Early Influence; and Randy Rhoads, Billy Preston and LL Cool J for Musical Excellence.

