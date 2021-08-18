Go-Go’s drummer Gina Schock releasing new photo book, ‘Made in Hollywood,’ charting band’s 40-year journey

Black Dog & Leventhal

A new book featuring candid photos taken by Go-Go’s drummer Gina Schock during her 40-year music career will be published on October 26, just days before the band is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In Made in Hollywood: All Access with the Go-Go’s, Schock takes fans through a photographic journey through the all-female groups history, using a treasure trove of personal pics, as well as images of posters, memorabilia and more from the band’s archives.

The book also features essays from all five Go-Go’s members — Gina, singer Belinda Carlisle, guitarist Jane Wiedlin, guitarist/keyboardist Charlotte Caffey and bassist Kathy Valentine — as well as from such famous fans as The B-52s‘ Kate Pierson, Jodie Foster, Eurythmics‘ Dave Stewart, MTV VJ Martha Quinn, and Paul “Pee Wee Herman” Reubens.

“I truly had no idea that I was to become the Go-Go’s archivist,” Schock notes. “I’ve always loved photography, so taking photos of the band was a natural process. When you check out this book, I hope you feel like you were right there with me over the last forty years. From Baltimore to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, what a trip this has been.”

Made in Hollywood also features a foreword penned by Valentine, who notes that as the Go-Go’s drummer, Schock “gives the songs identifiable hooks — instantly recognizable, the heartbeat and life-force of a track.”

You can pre-order the book now by visiting BlackDogandLeventhal.com.

The Go-Go’s will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on October 30 in Cleveland, along with Todd Rundgren, Carole King, Tina Turner, Foo Fighters, JAY-Z and others.

The band also has lined up a series of West Coast concerts in late December 2021 and early January 2022.

