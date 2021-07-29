Go Granny Go!

Nice catch, granny! Svetlana Sanarova, 64, was walking home from a supermarket in the Russian city of Novokuznetsk on July 21 when, out of the corner of her eye, she saw a toddler clinging to a second-floor window. The grandmother dropped her bags and rushed to the window with her arms held out. And she arrived just in time. CCTV revealed that she caught the boy named Egor after his 15-foot fall. Egor’s father, Dmitry Teryokhin, 27, ran down to retrieve his son after Sanarova’s life-saving act. Teryokhin then thanked her but did not ask her name. The hero grandmother left the scene and went to her bench. It took six days until she was identified and honored by authorities after many posts on social media. In return for her act, Teryokhin gave her 1,000 rubles, or $13.56. However, she refused to accept the money “because this offended me.” Teryokhin put the rubles in her bag, although she acknowledged, “I don’t need it.”