Go On A Haunted Vaca With Elvira!

CASSANDRA PETERSON a.k.a. ELVIRA wants YOU to join her on vacation in Romania next year.

The trip is to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her movie “Elvira’s Haunted Hills”. It costs a little over $6,300 and takes place May 7th through the 15th.

Highlights of the 9-day trip include:

1. A tour and private dinner in “Dracula’s Castle” in Transylvania.

2. Special presentation of the movie with Cassandra and the director.

3. Painting and photography workshops.

4. Visiting local sites like museums, gardens, and the Liberty Bear Sanctuary to see bears in their natural habitat.

Space is limited and Cassandra will be traveling as herself . . . NOT as Elvira.

(Craftours)