“Go The F**k To Sleep” Gets A Sequel

The children’s book that’s not for children, with the title every parent has uttered since the birth of their kid is getting a sequel. Adam Mansbach’s 2011 hit, Go The F*ck To Sleep, featured very relatable lullabies like, “The eagles who soar through the sky are at rest, and the creatures who crawl, run and creep. I know you’re not thirsty. That’s bulls**t. Stop lying. Lie the f**k down, my darling, and sleep.” For the ever-growing family, F**k, Now There Are Two of You, will be out on October 1st, for the budget-friendly price of $15.95. While there’s no word on who might handle narration duties for the audiobook version, Scary Mommy hopes the publisher can bring back Samuel L. Jackson. Which other actors would be great for the audiobook narration?