Goat Wranglers

Police in Florida shared body camera footage of a foot chase and “arrest” involving an unusual suspect — a loose goat. The Tallahassee Police Department posted a video to YouTube showing what happened when officers responded to an apartment complex to capture a goat running loose around the property. The footage shows the officers chasing the goat until it flees into a hallway and is placed under “arrest” by the officers. Here’s the bodycam video of the chase and arrest. 1 of the officers talks about not being used to stuff like this because she grew up in New Jersey.