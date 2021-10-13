God Speed Captain Kirk

William Shatner, aka Star Trek’s Captain Kirk, is about to boldly go where very few have gone before. The 90-year-old will be aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket when it blasts off this morning. This will be New Shepard’s second trip to space after founder Jeff Bezos and others made the journey in July. Shatner will become the oldest person to fly to space, breaking the record set by then 82-year-old aerospace pioneer Wally Funk on Blue Origin’s first flight. Liftoff is set for 10 this morning from the launch Site One near the west Texas town of Van Horn. The whole flight will last about 11-minutes. In honor of this historic flight, we thought we’d share Shatner’s performance of Elton John’s “Rocket Man.” Enjoy!