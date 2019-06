“Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” was king of the weekend box office, beating out “Aladdin” and Elton John’s biopic, “Rocketman.” “Godzilla” brought in just over $49 million in its North American debut. Disney’s “Aladdin,” the live-action reboot of the 1992 animated film, brought in more than $42 million in North America in its second week of release. “Rocketman,” which depicts Elton John’s childhood and rise to fame, came in third, bringing in $25 million.