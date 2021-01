Got some good news for those of you that love a good monster movie. It’s just been announced that Godzilla vs Kong will be released in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time. Thanks to the deal between Warner Media and Legendary Entertainment, the movie will debut on big and small screens on May 21. This will be the fourth film in the Monsterverse and will serve as the follow up to Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Are you a fan of monster movies? Who do you have winning this fight?