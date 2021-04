And you thought that 10-foot alligator that was found underneath the car in Tampa was a big deal….check this out! No, it’s not Godzilla! A giant monitor lizard created chaos in a Thailand 7-Eleven store! The massive lizard entered through the front door and went straight for the milk! Then it decided it needed some snacks and scaled the snack shelves in search of Twinkies and Devil Dogs! The baby Godzilla was eventually captured and released…who knows where he’ll show up next!!!