Godzilla Vs. Kong Brings In $9.6 Million So Far!

That’s the best single day gross of the pandemic!

Godzilla vs. Kong did monster business on it opening day at the domestic box office — at least for the pandemic-era — in a big boost for Hollywood.

The Legendary and Warner Bros. tentpole earned $9.6 million on Wednesday from 2,409 ocations in North America, with the majority in the U.S. More than 93 percent of the U.S. marketplace is now in play, but only 24 percent of Canada, according to Warner Bros.

By Friday, the movie will be playing in 3,064 cinemas, a pandemic high.

(HollywoodReporter)