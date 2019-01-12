GoFundMe to refund over $20M in donations to border-wall campaign

GoFundMe will reportedly refund over $20 million in donations made to the now-viral ‘We The People Build the Wall’ campaign.

Spokesman for GoFundMe, Bobby Whithorne, told INSIDER that the $1 billion goals for a border-wall along the US-Mexico border was not met and as a result, all donors will receive a refund.

Brian Kolfage an Air Force veteran and creator of the campaign said that the media was falsely reporting the refund and that you can still donate to the current page.

As of Saturday, donations were still being made to the initial GoFundMe page.

According to reports, the page is expected to be taken down, but Kolfage and a team of advisors will continue to campaign for the wall by instead forming a 501(c)(4), a nonprofit Florida Corporation named ‘We Build the Wall, Inc.

