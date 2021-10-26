Going Hiking Alone…ANSWER Your Cellphone!

A hiker in Colorado went missing last week. And the reason no one could find them is pretty dumb, but relatable. They were hiking near Mt. Elbert, about 100 miles southwest of Denver. Someone reported them missing when they didn’t show up by nightfall. A team of rescuers searched the area, but they couldn’t find the lost hiker. The team tried to call the hiker multiple times, but they couldn’t get in contact with them. They even tried calling the person’s phone several times, but no one answered. And that’s the relatable part. It turned out the hiker was lost, but fine. And the reason they didn’t answer their phone was . . . they didn’t recognize the number and assumed it was a scam! They found their own way back about 24 hours after they left, and had no idea anyone was looking for them. Search-and-rescue officials posted about it on Facebook to make sure it doesn’t happen again. They said if you’re out hiking and get lost overnight, you should answer your phone . . . even if you don’t recognize the number. Search and rescue posted this on Facebook: “The subject ignored repeated phone calls from us because they didn’t recognize the number,” rescuers said on Facebook. “If you’re overdue according to your itinerary, and you start getting repeated calls from an unknown number, please answer the phone; it may be a SAR team trying to confirm you’re safe!”