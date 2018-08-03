Time to bust out the late night snacks inspired by Sophia, Blanche, Dorothy, and Rose. The Golden Girls cookbook will be released in 2020. The book will feature recipes inspired by the classic sitcom. The site Babble has already released the book’s recipe for Double Fudge Chocolate Cheesecake, and we are already hungry.
Golden Girls Cookbook Coming Soon
