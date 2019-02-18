Golden Girls Cruise Coming In 2020

If you’ve ever dreamed about living out your Golden Years with three of your best pals, you’ll soon have the opportunity to meet some like-minded individuals. Set sail next February with Flip Phone Events, who is organizing a five-night Miami to Cozumel Golden Girls-themed cruise. With tickets ranging around $1000, voyagers will be treated to bar crawls, trivia based on the now classic sitcom, bingo, arts and crafts, and even a dress up contest. And for the hardcore fans, start prepping for the “One Night in St. Olaf” dance party. What makes Golden Girls so embraceable? Which other classic sitcoms have a following like this?