Golden Girls Face Masks For Sale!

If you have to leave the house with your face covered, at least make it fashionable and fun.

And nothing says I’ve been binge-watching lots of TV like Golden Girls themed personal protective equipment.

Coming in eight different designs, including ones with each member of the Miami household, these masks run just $15 a pop, which also gets you three particulate matter filters.

Sold by Beautiful Peace Shop, the more you buy, the better the discount. A 10-pack with 30 filters is less than $100, so you can say thank you for being a friend when you pass them out.

