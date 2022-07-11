“Golden Girls” Set In 3033!

A guy who worked on “BoJack Horseman” made a 5-minute pilot episode for an animated “Golden Girls” series. But there’s a twist . . . it’s called “Golden Girls 3033” and everything is futuristic.

Rose, Dorothy, Blanche, and Sophia have found the Fountain of Youth, and are still living together more than 1,000 years into the future. Oh, and Sophia’s head is now on a giant yellow robot.

The video uses original dialog from the show, but adds visual gags to go along with the futuristic setting. The creator hopes it’ll get picked up and can be the, quote, “beginning of the whole ‘Golden Girls’-a-verse.”

He even shouts out Disney+ at the end of the pilot to get their attention.

