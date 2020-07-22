Gondolier’s In Venice Complain People Are Like “Bombs” Getting On Their Gondolas!

It is the dream of many to ride a gondola in Venice, Italy. With the town opening up for tourism again during the pandemic, some changes have been made.

The capacity of boats has been decreased. It’s not because of social distancing. Gondola operators say riders have gotten fatter over the years.

The president of Venice’s Gondola Association told CNN, “Over the last 10 years or so, tourists weigh more — and rather than having them step on a scale before they get on, we are limiting the number.”

One gondolier told a local newspaper, “(Tourists) from some countries, it’s like bombs loading on and when (the boat) is fully loaded, the hull sinks and water enters. Going forward with over half a ton of meat on board is dangerous.”

Have you ever been subject to height or weight restrictions during an activity?