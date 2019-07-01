“Gone With the Wind” Mansion Up for Auction

The Georgia mansion that was used in the classic movie “Gone With The Wind” is up for auction. The auction bids for the home will begin July 4 at $1 million and the live auction will begin July 25. The mansion, located in Covington, Georgia, sits on 3.1 acres of land and includes a pool, gazebo, and four-car carriage house. The mansion is said to be the inspiration for the novel of the same name written by Margaret Mitchell. Have you ever seen “Gone With The Wind.” How much do you think the mansion will sell for?