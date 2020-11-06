Gone With The Wind Televised (Nov. 7, 1970)

Gone With The Wind was televised for the very first time on November 7, 1970.

Presented as originally released in 1939. Includes themes and character depictions that may be offensive and problematic to contemporary audiences. Epic Civil War drama focuses on the life of petulant Southern belle Scarlett O’Hara. Starting with her idyllic life on a sprawling plantation, the film traces her survival through the tragic history of the South during the Civil War and Reconstruction, and her tangled love affairs with Ashley Wilkes and Rhett Butler.