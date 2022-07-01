Goo Goo Dolls Announce New Album

The Goo Goo Dolls are getting ready to release their 13th studio album.

“Chaos in Bloom” will hit stores on CD and LP on August 12th.

It will be the band’s first album that is produced by frontman John Rzeznik.

“Chaos in Bloom” has ten tunes and is “an album of biting sarcasm, stadium-ready choruses, and the type of spear-sharp songwriting that’s led them to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock groups of all time.”

What’s the best Goo Goo Dolls song?