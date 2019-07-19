Goo Goo Dolls announce release date for new album, "Miracle Pill"

Courtesy of Warner Records

Courtesy of Warner RecordsGoo Goo Dolls are ready to give you a dose of new music.

The band has announced their 12th studio album, Miracle Pill, will be released on September 13. A pre-order of the album is available now, and with it comes an instant download of a newly released track called “Money, Fame and Fortune.”

"I wanted to do something bold and bright,” lead singer and guitarist John Rzeznik says of the new album in a statement. "I wanted to sing about the need for human connection and the constant change we go through as people. This piece of work embodies those themes and I think we can all relate."

Earlier this week, Goo Goo Dolls released the music video for the album’s lead single and title track, “Miracle Pill.”

The band is currently in the midst of a co-headlining North American tour with Train. They’ll play Tinsley Park, IL on Saturday.

Here is the track list for Miracle Pill:

"Indestructible"

"Fearless"

"Miracle Pill"

"Money, Fame and Fortune"

"Step in Line"

"Over You"

"Lights"

"Lost"

"Life's a Message"

"Autumn Leaves"

"Think it Over"

