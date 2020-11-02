Goo Goo Dolls drive a thousand miles in new video for "This Is Christmas"

Warner Records

The countdown to Christmas has started and the Goo Goo Dolls have the soundtrack for you.

The band’s just released a video for “This Is Christmas,” one of several original songs on their holiday album It’s Christmas All Over, which is out now. In the clip, singer John Rzeznik and bass player Robby Takac — the only official members of the band — drive down a snowy road in an old car with some Christmas decorations inside it.

It’s very clear that John and Robby aren’t actually driving in a car — they’re sitting in a prop while footage of an endless snowy road is projected behind them — but John puts his all into it.

“Drove a thousand miles/Just to see you smile/This is Christmas/Sing with me softly, my dear/’Cause it’s all I can give you this year,” go the lyrics.

At the end of the clip, John and Robby’s car finally pulls up in front of a house.

As previously reported, next month, the band will perform what they’re calling the first-ever “Augmented Reality Movie Musical,” also called It’s Christmas All Over. It’ll be live streamed via FanTracks — more details will be released soon.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.