Goo Goo Dolls frontman drums up support for local businesses amid COVID-19: "They drive the entire community"

Goo Goo Dolls frontman Johnny Rzeznik appeared on Live with Kelly & Ryan on Friday -- remotely, of course -- to promote an important message: During the COVID-19 crisis, support your town's local businesses.

The singer lives in Westfield, N.J. and he's been helping raise money to support that town's merchants -- which have been hard hit by the coronavirus quarantine -- by live-streaming songs from his front porch. He says it's important to support local businesses, not just in Westfield, N.J., but everywhere.

"What we're trying to get out is that a lot of the mom and pop shops around here, all the great restaurants, all the great stores and bakeries and all that, they're still open, but for pickup and delivery," Johnny explained while sitting on his front porch.

"So let's support our local businesses because they drive the entire community," he added. "That's why we have a beautiful downtown, and it makes our communities such a better place to live -- because everything is not a big franchise."

He then performed the song "Fearless" from the Goo Goo Dolls' latest album Miracle Pill with just his acoustic guitar.

Johnny, who has a young daughter, also admitted that he's really been enjoying performing without having to travel all around the world.

"It's kinda cool," he laughed. "I'm kinda thinking this might be the wave of the future!"





