Goo Goo Dolls Hitting The Road

The Goo Goo Dolls are getting back to it. The band is releasing their new album, “Chaos In Bloom” on August 12th.

They are also kicking off a major 44-city tour on July 15th in Idaho.

Frontman John Rzeznik spoke about the record, saying the pandemic made him more diligent in writing the songs.

He explained, “For me, it’s like, the pandemic was ‘you better do something.’ I felt like everything I had worked for my whole life was just (snaps fingers) like, in the blink of an eye, it could just be taken away. So, it sort of, added a sense of urgency: ‘Hey man, you better sit down with your guitar and a pencil and some paper and really start working – and work hard’ — because nobody knew what was gonna happen. I mean, we cancelled two tours.”

What was taken away from you during the pandemic?