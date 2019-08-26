Goo Goo Dolls' Johnny Rzeznik boards Jon Bon Jovi's Runaway to Paradise Mediterranean cruise today

Bob MusselToday in Barcelona, Spain, The Goo Goo Dolls' Johnny Rzeznik and thousands of Bon Jovi fans will be boarding a cruise ship for Jon Bon Jovi's Runaway to Paradise fan cruise. The four-day cruise travels to the island of Palma de Mallorca, where Jon will board the ship, do a Q&A acoustic session and a full band concert for fans.

Unlike Jon, though, Johnny Rzeznik tells us he'll be on board for all four days, to perform and hang out with the fans. Unfortunately, he'll be flying solo.

"Yeah, I'm gonna be on the boat the whole time," he tells ABC Radio about the cruise. "And, my wife will NOT get on a boat, so I'm going myself! But it'll be fun."

But being on a ship for a few hours with Jon isn't the Goo Goo Dolls frontman's only interaction with him: The band will be appearing in South America with Bon Jovi in September.

"We are opening for Bon Jovi in Brazil and Peru, and we're also doing Rock in Rio, which is gonna be great," Johnny tells ABC Radio.

The Goo Goo Dolls' new album Miracle Pill is coming out September 13.

The Runaway to Paradise cruise includes the standard cruise fare, plus concerts from a variety of performers, including Grace Potter and the Bon Jovi tribute band Slippery When Wet. There's also an onboard museum featuring Jon's outfits, awards, guitars and more, plus panels and presentations from people who've worked with Jon in various capacities.

