Details at out on the Goo Goo Dolls “augemented-reality movie,” It’s Christmas All Over, inspired by their latest album, a holiday album of the same name.

The movie was created with FanTracks, a livestreaming platform and it debuts on December 12th at 7 p.m. ET.

In the film, Goo Goo Dolls travel through the past, present and future in search of the lost “Spirit of Christmas.”