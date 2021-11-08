Goo Goo Dolls Releasing ‘It’s Christmas All Over’ All Over

Last year, the Goo Goo Dolls released a holiday album, It’s Christmas All Over. Now they’re releasing it, well, all over. The band just dropped a ‘deluxe edition’ of the album with two new songs – “One Last Song About Christmas” and a cover of the Dean Martin classic “I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm”. Frontman John Rzeznik recently made an appearance at a Billy Joel concert in his hometown of Buffalo, New York, joining the Piano Man for a version of “Iris”. When do you start listening to Christmas music?