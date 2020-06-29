Goo Goo Dolls singer: "It's a little weird" and "kind of difficult" not being on tour this summer

Credit: Ed Gregory

Goo Goo Dolls are releasing a deluxe edition of their 2019 album Miracle Pill on July 10. Putting out a deluxe edition of an album ahead of a summer tour is common, but the band’s tour — like everyone else’s — has been postponed due to COVID-19. Front man John Rzeznik says he’s at a loss for what to do, since the band’s spent every summer on the road since 1994.

“It’s a little weird. It’s kind of difficult,” John tells ABC Audio. “I’m very workaholic, and I don’t have any recording equipment in my house. So I’ve been being as safe as possible, but sneaking out into recording studios and working.”

He adds with a laugh, “I feel like I’m doing something wrong, but I just…I have to work!”

As for re-releasing Miracle Pill, it’s something he’s wanted to do since it was released last September.

“I was planning on it because I felt like the album got released a really weird time, and I think it didn’t get the traction or the attention that it deserved,” he admits. “So that’s kind of why I want to do it again. But I want to have another album ready for next summer.”

In addition to breaking quarantine to write and record new songs, Rzeznik says he’s been spending time at home in New Jersey “just hanging out” with his three-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

“I’ve been…trying to get her to do things she doesn’t want to do, like trace letters and things like that,” he laughs. “There’s a little lake down where we live, so we go down there and feed the ducks and run around, ’cause the parks are all closed still.”

“I think it’s been so hard on all the little kids,” he notes. “I can’t even imagine.”

By Andrea Dresdale

