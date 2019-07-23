Goo Goo Dolls to give fans a "Miracle Pill" in person this fall

Courtesy of Warner RecordsGoo Goo Dolls are currently out on a summer co-headlining tour with Train, but come the fall, they'll be the stars of their own tour, in support of their new album Miracle Pill.

The album arrives September 13 and the tour kicks off October 25 in Austin, Texas. Right now, it's scheduled to wrap up November 25 in Toronto. Select dates will feature opening sets by The Unlikely Candidates and Beach Slang.

Tickets go on sale Friday to 10 a.m. local time; visit GooGooDolls.com for details.

Miracle Pill is now available for pre-order, as are limited-edition merch bundles, available online. So far, the band has released the title track, along with a video, as well as another song called "Money, Fame and Fortune."

Goo Goo Dolls' tour with Train wraps August 17. Then, lead singer Johnny Rzeznik will join Jon Bon Jovi on his Runaway to Paradise fan cruise, which sails from Barcelona, Spain on August 26.

In September, Goo Goo Dolls will support Bon Jovi on several Brazilian dates, and will also play Rock in Rio September 29.

Here are the tour dates:

10/25 -- Austin, TX, Bass Concert Hall

10/26 -- Corpus Christi, TX, American Bank Center - Selena Auditorium

10/27 -- San Antonio, TX, Majestic Theater

10/29 -- Tulsa, OK, Brady Theater

10/30 -- Wichita, KS, Orpheum Theatre - Wichita

11/1 -- Rapid City, SD, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Arena

11/2 -- Sioux City, IA, Orpheum Theatre - Sioux City

11/3 -- Des Moines, IA, Hoyt Sherman Place

11/5 -- Peoria, IL, Peoria Civic Center Theater

11/6 -- Davenport, IA, Adler Theatre

11/8 -- Kalamazoo, MI, Kalamazoo State Theater

11/9 -- Appleton, WI, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

11/10 -- Madison, WI, Orpheum Theater

11/12 -- Louisville, KY, Palace Theatre

11/13 -- Huntsville, AL, Von Braun Center - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

11/15 -- Chattanooga, TN, Tivoli Theatre

11/16 -- Knoxville, TN, Tennessee Theatre

11/17 -- Charleston, SC, Charleston Gaillard Center

11/19 -- Richmond, VA, The Carpenter Theatre

11/20 -- Columbus, OH, Palace Theatre

11/25 -- Toronto, ON, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

