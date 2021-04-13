Goo Goo Dolls to release surprise EP of fan favorites

Warner Records

Last year, Goo Goo Dolls surprised us with their first-ever holiday album. Now the group is dropping a surprise EP.

Titled EP 21, the four-track collection, recorded during lockdown and produced by singer John Rzeznik, features stripped-down versions of four fan-favorite songs. It’ll be out on Friday.

The songs are “As I Am,” “Feel the Silence,” “Happiest of Days” and “Bulletproofangel,” from the albums Something for the Rest of Us, Let Love In and Magnetic, respectively.

The EP is now available to pre-save.

Meanwhile, Goo Goo Dolls are currently working on their 13th studio album, the follow-up to 2019’s Miracle Pill. The band has tour dates scheduled for the summer but it’s not clear if they will actually take place.

