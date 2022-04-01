Good And Bad News About The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

Let’s be honest, one of the main reasons we’re talking about this series is because Jennifer loves Ewan McGregor and his voice!! Actually, we know you’re all big Star Wars fans like Bill! So, the bad news: Disney has just announced that the new series Obi-Wan Kenobi has been pushed back a couple of days, moving from May 25th to May 27th. Ewan McGregor made the announcement via a video and shared a special treat about the series….But the good news: the first 2-episodes will premiere together. So make sure you tune in to both episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi. streaming Friday, May the 27th, exclusively on Disney Plus.”