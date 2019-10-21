Good/Bad Romance: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello still together, Lady Gaga's now single

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

ABC/Mitch HaasethDon't worry fans: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are still very much together. How do we know? Because Camila made fun of reports that they had split on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

On her Story, Camila shared a screen shot of Cosmopolitan's website, which featured a photo of her and Shawn and the headline, "Proof Shawn and Camila are broken up." She wrote above it, "Well, when the f*** were you gonna tell me @shawnmendes."

As for what prompted the headline, fans were alarmed when Shawn deleted the hilarious video of himself and Camila kissing open mouthed, in response to fans who'd accused them of kissing "like fish."

But then Shawn posted a photo of himself and Camila locked in an embrace as she kisses his cheek -- possibly from his 21st birthday party in August. It seems unlikely that he'd post such a loving photo if the two had split. Besides, Camila responded to the picture with four heart emojis.

Not long after he posed that photo, Shawn posted another photo of himself posing in Australia with a Quokka, a cute marsupial that always looks like it's smiling. Camila responded, "I love this picture of us."

O.K. so they're still together, but it appears as though Lady Gaga has split with sound engineer Daniel Horton, to whom she's been linked since July.

In an Instagram Story image captured by People, Gaga is seen posing with her makeup artist Sarah Tanno at Sarah's bachelorette part on Friday. She captioned it, "An about to be married woman and me, a single lady."

Gaga and Horton were last seen together at a concert in September.

